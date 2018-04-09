

Imagine a whole neighborhood full of tropical fruits on every lot, on every embankment & around any corner. Then combine the lush food forest with the most impressive community garden, river access, great spaces & even a well-planned biogas system that creates energy from each home’s septic waste. All of this intelligent design can be found at La Ecovilla’s permaculture community, in San Mateo, Costa Rica.

YouTube

Wow, this looks like one of the best ecovillages in the world. They have lots of other videos on similar projects.

