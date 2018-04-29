

Take a tour of Bioveda’s Urban Garden in South Africa. This whirlwind 46 minute home tour shows Bioveda’s earthbag and aircrete structures, their appropriate technology such as solar cookers and biogas, as well as an extensive system of earthbag planters, wetlands and water filtration. They reuse all their water seven times. There are some audio glitches, but the information presented is excellent so please overlook the minor flaws.

YouTube

Alosha Lynov

I am a Visionary inventor, international edutainer and a master builder of Self Regenerative, Self Replicating, Biogeometric living habitats based on BioMimicry principles , cosmic geometries, geomancy, natural law and permaculture eco systemic design.

I express my creativity and talents to guide our humanity to co create intelligent new reality research villages and cities that welcome natural laws and elemental kingdom whilst utilising natural phenomena and waste.

