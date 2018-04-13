

After 11 months of no feeds or fertilisers, see the fine growth of Homeacres vegetables, many planted in summer after clearing first harvests, and no compost or other food added. In undisturbed and mulched soil, organisms manage resources better plus plants root more easily, as you see here.

Charles Dowding shows just how simple and productive organic gardening can be. No dig = less work, higher production, fewer weeds. It looks like he’s in great shape from eating healthy food.

YouTube

The post No Dig Gardening: feed the soil not the plants for many, easier harvests and few weeds appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



