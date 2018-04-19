

In this video I show how to make and use my favorite soup can camp stove. The stove in this video is an excellent little wood stove that burns fuel cleanly, and unlike DIY alcohol stoves can burn for long periods of time without needing to be extinguished to refuel. I also prefer wood stoves over alcohol because you don’t need to carry fuel with you; sticks are a renewable resource you can find almost anywhere.

YouTube

Search our blog for related videos on twig stoves, camp stoves, rocket stoves, etc. If you’re not a camper just realize these stoves make great backup stoves if the power ever goes out. I love all of these simple low cost DIY stoves so there’s quite a bit of content here on this subject.

The post How to Make a Free, Super Easy Twig Stove in 5 Minutes appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



