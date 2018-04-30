

This animation describes how water could be used as a level during the shaping process of the blocks, used in the construction of the Giza Pyramid. The second video below shows the entire building process.

On a trip to Egypt, construction manager Chris Massey saw problems with the perceived wisdom on how the pyramids, temples and tombs of the pharaohs were built. Surely there must have been an easier way? Massey looked around him and saw the greatest resource available to the Egyptians – the waters of the mighty Nile. In these videos and his book he gives a detailed alternative theory of how the ancient Egyptians could have used water to their advantage to make pyramid building much easier.

Building the Pyramids of Egypt …a detailed step by step guide

