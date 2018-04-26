

Start producing cooking gas and natural fertilizer from your own waste. This HomeBiogas https://homebiogas.com/ digester will process up to 4 kg of food waste a day. But even one kilo would give you one hour of cooking! 1kg (2.2 lb) of waste provides 200 liters of gas as well as liquid fertilizer. They are on facebook and can be reached by email at lior@homebiogas.com

YouTube

Wow, the order page says the cost is only $545. So this system should pay for itself within a reasonable timeframe.

The post HomeBiogas – Turn Your Waste into Energy appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



