From time to time we feature areas around the U.S. that have few or no building codes. Today we profile Brewster County, Texas. Codes typically skyrocket the cost of construction ten-fold, so we encourage natural builders to seek out rural areas with minimal building codes. Search our blog for lots of other counties with few or no codes.

From Wiki: Brewster County is located in the western part of the U.S. state of Texas. As of the 2010 census, the population was 9,232. Its county seat and only city is Alpine. The county has a total area of 6,192 square miles (16,040 km2). It is the largest county in Texas. The only substantial water is half the width of the Rio Grande river. The largest state park in Texas is Big Bend Ranch State Park at 300,000 acres (1,200 km2).

Brewster County Texas.com

Image: Classic Country Land

