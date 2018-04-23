Our main construction goals for the project in the final week were to finish up the adobe on the walls, hang the doors and windows, finish the glass bottle wall, and grade the subfloor. With the help of some great volunteers and local workers, all of these tasks have been completed and the structure is looking beautiful!

There have been a whole lot of developments in the construction of the ecohut over the last month. This is mainly due to the fantastic volunteers we’ve had on site who’ve helped us cover an immense amount of ground; it’s really starting to look like a library (minus the books). Shortly before leaving on our trip to Laos, we reached a major milestone: the final earthbag was placed! After 2,000 bags, it felt incredible to be done.

