Apr 25
Artist Creates The Most Unique Tiny House Ever Built
I have seen and toured many tiny homes over the years. However, this is honestly the most unique tiny house I have ever seen. My only regret is that I did not ask how many hours he has into building this tiny house.
YouTube
Check out the comments on the YouTube page to see all the rave reviews. It seems most readers agree that this is the most unique tiny house ever built.
Published April 25, 2018
Author Owen Geiger