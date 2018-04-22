

This tiny house is ready for anything! Completely off the grid, this tiny home on wheels generates it’s own solar power, collects rain water, uses solar water heating and even generates it’s own biogas for cooking.

Paul and Annett had been living the city life, in an apartment in Sydney, Australia. A desire to lower their impact on the earth and live closer to nature lead them to designing and building their own eco-friendly tiny house powered by renewable energies and moving onto a remote property outside of Byron Bay.

YouTube

The post Amazing Off-The-Grid Tiny House Has Absolutely Everything! appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

