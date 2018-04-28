We discourage using lots of cement because of its adverse environmental impact. However, there are times when it makes sense. For instance, concrete is very useful for making strong bond beams and water resistance structures in rainy climates. Foamed or lightweight concrete such as aircrete has become very popular lately because its lighter weight reduces labor and improves the insulation value. Bricks and blocks are the defacto international building unit, so I did a search for “aircrete blocks” and found the Forterra company in the UK, who is a major supplier of these green building blocks. Their products are profiled below.

Forterra, the maker of Thermalite aircrete bricks and blocks, is one of the largest manufacturers of building products in the UK.

Forterra’s Thermalite aircrete blocks are a cost-effective solution for wall, floor and below-ground constructions. They contain up to 80 per cent recycled content, offer high thermal and sound insulation, good compressive strength, lightness for handling and moisture resistance. Thermalite offers excellent thermal insulation properties inherent to Aircrete, making U-value targets easier to achieve and can help reduce the CO2 emissions during a building’s life.

Benefits of Thermalite aircrete blocks:

-Inherent thermal insulation properties

-80 per cent recycled content

-Can be used in internal and external walls, foundations and beam and block floors

-Make U-value targets easier to achieve

-Improves linear thermal bridging performance at junctions

-BES 6001 Responsible Sourcing certification

Image source: Forterra

