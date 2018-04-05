

Almost 50 years ago, fried chicken tycoon David Bamberger used his fortune to purchase 5,500 acres of overgrazed land in the Texas Hill Country. Planting grasses to soak in rains and fill hillside aquifers, Bamberger devoted the rest of his life to restoring the degraded landscape. Today, the land has been restored to its original habitat and boasts enormous biodiversity. Bamberger’s model of land stewardship is now being replicated across the region and he is considered to be a visionary in land management and water conservation.

Look at how simple it can be to restore degraded land. It’s hard to fathom why more isn’t being done. Search our blog for lots of other stories on how to restore degraded land at low cost. There are lots of options, and typically the process is quite simple.For instance, we’re turning depleted rice land into a lush tropical forest garden. We’re demonstrating how anyone can buy inexpensive depleted/degraded land and turn it into into a productive homestead.

