Woman Living in a Tiny House Loves the Small Space & Financial Freedom



Christine is a dental assistant who decided that she wanted to live in a tiny house for three reasons: because she likes small, cozy spaces, because she wanted to be comfortable financially, and because she wanted to have a smaller environmental footprint.

Her ex-husband George built her tiny house after she committed to the project by buying a $6000 CAD trailer. The tiny house is built with extended roof trusses which double as the home’s framing. The insulation is a combination of rigid foam insulation and spray foam insulation.

YouTube

