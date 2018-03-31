

John Paul is living the life, splitting time between his tiny house in the Blue Mountains of Australia and his stealth camping van, which doubles as a rent-free central Sydney apartment during the work week.

As a minimalist, he has been able to downsize his possessions to the point where everything he needs can now fit into a single backpack, which travels with him anywhere he goes.

Love it. Great combination of van life and tiny house. This got him out of debt and now he has a great deal of freedom.

