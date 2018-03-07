Sometimes I go back and research previous projects to see if there’s any news. I was pleasantly surprised to see the NGO Migrating Culture making excellent progress in Ghana. Earlier we profiled their Mahali Project. Since then they’re gone on to build other projects include this very nice modern earthbag home called the Aseseeso Project. You can see a slideshow of the entire build.

Eco + Logical Solutions — MIGRATING CULTURE is an African / American design campaign creatively established in 2006 with key projects in Ghana- West Africa. Idealistically the original concept in 2006 was to organize a consortium of artisans that would enable a cultural exchange both locally (Ghana) and worldwide. To showcase their skills, techniques and trades in an effort to produce modern solutions to a variety of the challenges that confront developing communities; with emphasis on rural applications, due to the abundance of both human and natural resources present.

