The Permaculture Food Forest gardening has made huge strides the last 5 years. Every investment has been worth it and using natural farming techniques learned from Masanobu Fukuoka, and Permaculture techniques learned from people like Bill Mollison and Geoff Lawton have truly payed off. Also Back To Eden techniques, common organic gardening techniques, and other gardening styles have helped to blend and shape this garden into its own ecosystem.

