Incredible Salvaged Off-Grid Tiny House On Permaculture Farm



This tiny house has an incredible story to tell. At only 10m2 (or 108 ft2) this home on wheels has been constructed almost entirely from salvaged materials. Despite it’s micro footprint, it’s a fully functional home for a family of three.

Located on an incredible permaculture farm, this predominantly off-the-grid tiny house homestead uses solar power, solar water heating, rainwater harvesting and has it’s own uniquely designed natural grey water treatment system. In the surrounding gardens, lots of organic food is produced with the help of an aquaponics system.

Another great video by Living Big in a Tiny House

