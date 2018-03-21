

Loneliness doesn’t always stem from being alone. For architect Grace Kim, loneliness is a function of how socially connected we feel to the people around us — and it’s often the result of the homes we live in. She shares an age-old antidote to isolation: cohousing, a way of living where people choose to share space with their neighbors, get to know them, and look after them. Rethink your home and how you live in it with this eye-opening talk.

YouTube

If you’re interested in this sort of thing, I think it would help to choose a group of like-minded individuals. You might love getting to know other gardeners who also enjoy quiet rural life. On the other hand, it might drive you nuts trying to fit in with people who mostly stare at their cell phones and talk about what they saw on TV last night as they smoke, etc.

The post How cohousing can make us happier (and live longer) appeared first on Natural Building Blog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



