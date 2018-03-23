Growing Microgreens for Profit



Urban Farmer Curtis Stone talks about his three most profitable microgreens. Curtis has other videos on his microgreen operation in Canada, his soil mix, greenhouse construction, etc.



The second video demonstrates growing microgreens outdoors under mesh in tropical climates. The mesh keeps insects out, blocks the hot sun but still lets sufficient light and ventilation. It’s in Lao language but you can still see the basic idea. You can find many more microgreen/baby green videos online.

Fachai Chaimon farm: microgreens and wheatgrass This is one of the farms that supplies organic produce to Rimping supermarket in Vientiane (one of the best in SE Asia).

