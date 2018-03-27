

Here is a short documentary about building an earth sheltered earthbag Hobbit house and being able to eat it too! Very Interesting. “It’s not what you own, it’s what you do with it.” This 300 sq. foot round hobbit house with living walls and roof garden only cost about $56 ($500 including plaster) even though it’s built to last centuries.

This project really made me smile. There are so many good points. I love the general design. He has a nice little rocket stove built from a propane gas bottle.

YouTube

Here’s the legal process he recommends to bypass building codes. Crown Land Patent and why you need one!

