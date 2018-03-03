Debt-Free Family Life in a Zero Waste, Plant Based Tiny House



For this young family, life in a tiny house is largely centred around a desire to live with a lighter footprint and do something good for the environment.

Going zero waste and cutting out single use plastics has been helped by living in a tiny house, where the small home makes the family more aware of their consumption. Mark, a Vegan chef has also leveraged debt free living in a tiny house to start his own plant based pop-up restaurant.

YouTube

This family started out on their parents land. At some point they plan to move the tiny house onto their own land, and eventually give it to their children when they’re teenagers. So being mobile makes the home much more versatile.

