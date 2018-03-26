Mar 26
Couple Starts Van Life After Quitting Their Jobs & Downsizing
François & Emily are a young Canadian couple who’ve decided they want to live a simple, minimalist lifestyle…and they’re going to do it by living in a van. They say #vanlife will help them live life at their own pace, allow them to do the things they love, and hopefully save money so they can eventually buy land and live in a tiny house.
The post Couple Starts Van Life After Quitting Their Jobs & Downsizing appeared first on Natural Building Blog.
Related
Published March 26, 2018
Author Owen Geiger