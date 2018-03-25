

This German video by Leben mit der Energiewende TV popped up in my playlist yesterday so I took a look. Normally, videos in other languages don’t appear, but I was curious and looked anyway. I was pleasantly surprised at how beautiful and well built it was. This home helped me realize how the natural building movement is much larger than most people realize. If you finish watching and reading about the 3,350+ featured projects on our blog you can learn even more by discovering what’s being done in other countries.

AUTARK-HAUS Self Sufficient Home, Germany

