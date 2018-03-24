A Stunning Small Home Made From Hemp

Sharing sustainable ideas from around the world since 2008
Hemp is a building material like no other. It has incredible thermal properties, is environmentally friendly, rat and insect proof, fire and earthquake resistant and is an affordable way to build. Plus, the end result looks amazing!
After loosing her father to mesothelioma (a cancer caused through exposure to asbestos), Tiffany studied building biology, and together with her husband Michael, set about finding healthy ways of constructing a non-toxic small home for their young family.
The result is the Skyfarm. An amazing small home made from hempcrete, together with lots of salvaged and reclaimed materials. Be sure to watch the full video to find out how it was constructed, and all about the incredible building material that is hemp!
