Permanent Water Rationing is Coming to California

Have you experienced water faucets that spray tiny jets of water onto your hands? You know, those eight tiny jets of water that makes rinsing the soap off nearly impossible? You can find these water faucets in airports and other public places, where they constitute a minor annoyance. But wait. Thanks to California’s state legislature, they’re on their way into your home.
California’s ruling coalition of government employee unions, extreme environmentalists, and high-tech billionaires are at it again, this time with a water conservation bill, AB 1668, that is going to impose a mandatory limit of 55 gallons per person per day on indoor water consumption. The cost to retrofit homes to reduce water consumption will cost an estimated $7,500 per household.
Implementing AB 1668 will cost $47 billion. Ways to create water abundance in California include: Desalinate 1.0 million acre feet of seawater – $15 billion. Reclaim and reuse 2.0 million acre feet of sewage – $10 billion.
These Agenda 21 regulations may soon be required nationwide. Please note, I am all for conserving water and other resources. That’s why I live a minimalist lifestyle. But I do it voluntarily and in a way that’s easy and very inexpensive. There are no computer chips or complex technologies in my systems. Here’s one low cost option: Allow households to meet water use targets any way they want to. In my opinion, California bill AB 1668 sounds like an oppressive tax. What will happen to households who can’t afford an extra $7,500 for the upgrades? Would love to hear input from those in California.
