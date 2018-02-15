Furniture Recovery And Repair – Fast And Easy Extra Income



Don’t throw out that old dresser! There are a ton of ways to save furniture and extend it’s useful life, from drawers that won’t slide to removing paint from finished surfaces! With a little finesse you can find an easy way to bring your dresser or ottoman back from the brink, and keep using it or sell it for some cash! Here’s my failures and successes with a whole variety of pieces I found for free which just needed a little TLC, and now they’re ready for market!

YouTube

I used to do this years ago. It was a good sideline income. As this guy explains, fixing used furniture is a good way to get free furniture for your home and make some extra cash if you want. Plus, you save perfectly good furniture from going into the landfill. If you’re in a good location for yard sales you can get some incredible deals. Some people drive around early in the morning and pick up free discarded furniture on the curb. In some places it’s not uncommon to buy used furniture for $5-10.

