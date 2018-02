We’re excited to feature Richard today. Richard reevaluated his life after a motorcycle accident, quit his job and sold his house, and now lives in a 54 sq. ft. micro home he build himself.

He takes us around his home, and shares his story which is incredibly inspiring, and is all about finding out what makes you happy. Richard now travels all over the US (and the world) while also working and saving up money. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing his story!

YouTube

–

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket