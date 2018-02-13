Earthbag Dome Homes – Baja, Mexico

Baja BioSana is a living and learning center, a demonstration site for local and global solutions. Educational advancement occurs through immersion in a living regenerative model of the world we wish to live in. This includes a peaceful permaculture-based resort retreat, a sanctuary for residents, visitors and wildlife.

Earthbag construction is an inexpensive method to create structures which are both strong and can be quickly built. The technique requires very basic construction materials and it is relatively inexpensive. It is also virtually hurricane proof due to its dome shape, cool in the hot summer months, warm in the cooler winter months.

Owner/natural builder Rysheak Lightwon emailed me a summary of their building method: “We overhang [cantilever] each bag 10 cm using a system we invented, called bamboo hangers. Each bag uses one hangar. No other supports are necessary with the types of bags we use. They have fantastic structural integrity. No cement or steel is used in the construction. I will be making a short video soon.”

