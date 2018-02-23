Ultra Touch denim insulation is recommended by the Make and Do YouTube channel who says this brand provided better insulation than foam panels he’s used in the past. Denim insulation is a natural, non-toxic insulation product that’s available loose (for blow-in applications), and in rolls and batts. Some products are available with foil backing.

Ultra Touch denim insulation specifications:

-Manufactured from 100% recycled denim

-Non-itch material allows for easy and satisfying installation

-Superior thermal and acoustical performance

-Lots of uses around the home, ranging from sealing areas around doorways and windows to sealing gaps around air conditioning units

-R6.7 for energy saving performance

–

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



