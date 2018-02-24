Clever Moderns Quonset Hut Homes

I’m architect Earl Parson. After 20 years in the Los Angeles architectural custom home industry, I started asking myself why things couldn’t be done differently. What if, instead of hiring an architect for a (very expensive) full service to design a new home, and paying a general contractor a big markup to build it, there were a way for people to get simple, well designed modern home plans to construct themselves?

What if the designs were open source, so people could easily customize them and make them their own?

What if the designs were flexible, so one concept could be built as a tiny house and later seamlessly expanded as a family’s needs grew?

What if there were a lot of people out there who would build their own home if the process were streamlined for them, and a few simple tools and resources were offered to help them along the way?

This is my vision for Clever Moderns. A community of people who love simple, good design, supporting one another, living the Clever Modern life.

We’re building a prototype!

On ten acres in Northern Arizona, we’re building The Quompound: our own group of experimental Quonset hut houses. In the spirit of sharing our newfound Quonset construction knowledge, our monthly newsletter brings all our challenges, anecdotes, wins, and lessons learned straight to your inbox. Once completed, we’re sharing our Quonset houses with the world as Grand Canyon vacation rentals. Want to test drive a Quonset House? Come give one of ours a spin!

Clever Moderns.com

Thanks again to reader J. Bowie who sent me this suggestion. We love suggested topics as you can tell.

–

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



