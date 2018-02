I spent a whirlwind week with Yannik and Delphine at their small farm near Lake Geneva in Switzerland. From harvesting plants and seeds to learning about moon cycles and living off solar power, I got to experience life in a fully functioning, off the grid home. Check out the video to see how they do it!

YouTube

–

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket