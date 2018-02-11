$300 TINY ROOFTOP APARTMENT TOUR WITH POND, PATIO AND TERRACE



This tiny apartment has dozens of interesting space-saving features that could be used in any small home or tiny house. Note the outdoor clothes drying rack, accordian style screen doors, storage features, retractable range hood and laundry in the hallway. The glass bathroom door and clerestory windows with screens add extra light and cross ventilation. There’s even a water saving rain shower head that swivels out of the way. Not too many tiny houses/apartments have a fish pond and outdoor BBQ on the patio. Apparently the $300 also includes almost all utilities.

“Welcome to my $300 Tiny Rooftop Apartment Tour in downtown Hanoi, Vietnam!

I’m very excited about living in this new apartment! I have all the essentials, plus an outdoor patio deck with garden pond, and an additional roof deck! I’m close to the French Quarter as well. Down the street is Ga Ha Noi (Hanoi’s main train station). My neighborhood is full of street food, cafes, and nice little shops.”

