Utopian Micro-home Village in Berlin



Renowned for his one-square-meter house, German architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel continued his tiny house experimentation by launching a utopian village on the grounds of Berlin’s Bauhaus Archive. With permission from the design museum to utilize temporarily their garden, residents can park, and live in, homes here no bigger than 10 square meters, as long as they provide a bed for “a person in need” (e.g. refugees, homeless).

The “Tinyhouse University” is both a design/build school and a hands-on living experiment, including Le-Mentzel’s 100-euro-house, Cafe Basic Income, Leonardo Di Chiara’s transforming Avoid, Jan Korbes converted silo shelter, “swap body” housing (Retreat which fits on standard freight container system) the Holy Foods House (with attached tiny garden and open-source showerloop providing an “infinite shower”).

