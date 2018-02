Desirable off-grid capable neighborhoods comprised of power positive homes, renewable energy, water management, and waste-to-resource systems that are based upon on-going resiliency research – for thriving families and reduced burdens on local and national governments.

Engineering and facilitating the development of integrated and resilient neighborhoods that power and feed self reliant families around the world.

Regen Villages

The “Tesla” of EcoVillages | James Ehrlich

