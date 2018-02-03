First ‘Living Home’ in New Zealand

Architectural designer Craig Jarvis is building the home for his family in accordance with the principles of the Living Building Challenge (LBC).

In accordance with LBC principles, it is Jarvis’s goal to achieve perfect harmony between environmental impact, economy and beauty.

The small but efficient 88 square metre home will be “triple net zero” in terms of water, waste and energy. Curved laminated beams, and an extensive green roof will cloak the home, and a modular portable kitchen will allow cooking inside and outside.

Abodo

Craig Jarvis video that explains his design philosophy: A different approach to sustainable housing

