Lacey has been living in her tiny house for more than 3 years. Her tiny home was built on the foundation of an old camper that Lacey bought with the intent to refurbish it, however after finding out that there was a lot of rot in it, she decided with the help of friends to build a tiny home on the trailer foundation of that old camper. In this video she details the build, her lifestyle, the ups and downs of living this way, and a final message about the peace it brings to her living simply.

