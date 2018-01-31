Whole Trees.com: Unrivaled Expertise in Round Timber

WholeTrees® is the national leader in engineering of natural unmilled timber for commercial construction. WholeTrees has worked with the USDA Forest Products Laboratory and the USDA Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) Grant Program to develop connections, grading procedures, and improved design values for a range of species.

With these partnerships, WholeTrees seeks to bridge industry gaps between timber material science and advanced manufacturing technologies that can rapidly scale the use of small diameter round timber in construction. WholeTrees has developed and proven sophisticated methods for efficient structural analysis of trees, diverting structurally appropriate timber to much higher value structural markets.

Our products can be specified in at an early stage of design or during the design development of your project. Our expert team can provide entire structural plan sets with PE stamps, or provide your structural engineer with material properties and connection details.

Load Tables

WholeTrees PE stamped shop drawings are based on international small diameter timber Span Table Guidelines and informed by destructive testing at the Forest Products Laboratory.

