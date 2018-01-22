Top 5 Best Organic Farm Stays in Thailand

Enjoy a slow-paced life in every moment in our 5 best selected choices of organic farm stays in Thailand! Find the perfect place for your next journey! This is just one example in one country. There are many possibilities worldwide.

You can find farm stays around the world by searching online for keywords Farm Stay and the country you want to stay in. Here’s the link for Farm Stay US, a U.S. Farm Stay Association.

Staying at organic farms is a great way to travel the world on a budget. Accommodations are often quite affordable, and you would have some of the freshest, healthiest food on the planet. You could stay in uncrowded, non-touristy pristine rural areas. Search online before choosing locations to find best places. Some farms offer WWOOFER work exchanges where you can live practically free if you’re willing to help do farm chores. Ask about Internet speed and availability before making reservations. You can also search for more specifics by searching keywords Farm Stay plus keywords such as Organic Farms, Fruit Farms, Workshops, Natural Building, etc. You could turn a vacation into a low cost adventure.

There are many possibilities for farm stays, including:

– Negotiate free food and rent in exchange for leading a workshop

– Start a blog such as Farm Stay Reviews (fictitious example for illustration purposes) and negotiate discounts.

– Find out key harvest times at places that sound most interesting. For instance, you could probably negotiate a discount for bulk food if you help during their busy season. You could transport the fruit, etc. back home for canning. One or two people could pick produce and then send it home for other family members to process. Repeat several times and you’d soon have a years’ supply stored up in your rootcellar or cool pantry.

– You could choose a favorite region such as the area with best organic farms and travel between farms by bicycle, motorcycle, tiny home, RV, etc.

– Select farm stays according to your preferences: best restaurants (check out reviews on sites such as Trip Advisor.com), best prices, guided tours, learning permaculture, low cost camping options, your favorite terrain (forest, beaches, etc.), preferred activities (mountain biking, hiking, surfing, volunteerism), special amenities such as yoga classes, massage, nearby shopping and national parks, etc. You might find free camping in a national park and eat at the restaurant in the Farm Stay.

– Start working online and travel full or part-time as a digital nomad. This could include freelance work such as programming or creating websites, writing books, editing, online teaching, making music… Many possibilities.

– You could alternate farm stays with home stays, hotels, etc. in cities for variety.

***Pick and choose multiple options to create an awesome life of fun, adventure, travel and doing good.***

Best Farm Stays in Thailand

This idea is related to the blog post a few days ago about staying/living at multiple organic farms (Distributed Farm Network). As Ajarn Richard points out “If you can offer tips for soil regeneration or natural building, etc. (add value to the farm) you will find many openings.” He’s already started doing this.

