Posted on by Owen Geiger

Ten Fold Engineering’s Unfolding Building Prototype


Simple technology that allows space, people and the things they live and work with, to be where and when they are needed.

– Versatile, self-deploying, relocatable buildings
– Technology that can radically improve the utility of familiar things
– Technology offering instantly deploying spaces of unprecedented size and practicality
– Technology that offers new ways to improve performance, increase agility and save time
– Ten Fold technology is easy to build and assemble and many existing factories will be able to adapt to produce it.
– Local and regional manufacturing will bring the product closest to where it is needed and promote employment.

Ten Fold Engineering
My Space applications
YouTube