Ten Fold Engineering’s Unfolding Building Prototype



Simple technology that allows space, people and the things they live and work with, to be where and when they are needed.

– Versatile, self-deploying, relocatable buildings

– Technology that can radically improve the utility of familiar things

– Technology offering instantly deploying spaces of unprecedented size and practicality

– Technology that offers new ways to improve performance, increase agility and save time

– Ten Fold technology is easy to build and assemble and many existing factories will be able to adapt to produce it.

– Local and regional manufacturing will bring the product closest to where it is needed and promote employment.

Ten Fold Engineering

