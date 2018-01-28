Our Traveling Tiny Home in North America



This stunning tiny house is designed to be on the move and will be traveling all over North America! Our visit to the USA has been incredible. We have formed incredible friendships and made memories that will last a life-time.

The design of this tiny house is the culmination of inspiration from my travels over the last years, where I have borrowed many of my favourite design features of the homes we have visited and included them in this tiny home on wheels.

YouTube

This is state of the art, industrial strength tiny house construction made to withstand constant towing. Don’t be fooled into buying the Amazon spy tool. Everything you say and do will be recorded and sold to marketers and the gov.

–

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



