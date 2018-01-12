New Earthbag Primary School and Learning Center, Nepal

We are proud to announce the completion and opening of Belingtar Primary School in Dhading District, Nepal. Thanks to our team, volunteers and sponsors Kimberly and Becca for making it all happen and giving the children a safe and beautiful space to study.

We are also excited to announce the Butterfly Learning Center is finally opened! The Center is built using Earthbag technology and will serve as a community building and learning center for adults and children. In collaboration with various NGOs, Good Earth Global will be running workshops such as Adult Literacy Classes, Women empowerment, creative and fun classes for children, health and hygiene, etc…

We would like to say special thanks to the sponsors Jennifer Dahlem and Kevin L.H. for making this project happen! We are also grateful to our Good Earth Global team and volunteers who managed to overcome all the obstacles and complete the beautiful building that will serve the community.

Good Earth Global

–