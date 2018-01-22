Long Term Visitor Areas – Cheap Living on Federal Land



We are visiting the BLM Imperial Dam LTVA (Long Term Visitor Area) to share a location where folks are living cheap and tiny. The LTVA is home to thousands of people throughout the winter and is a very affordable lifestyle. The cost is only $180 for 7 months over the winter. Located along the Colorado River there are ample recreation opportunities; Fishing, boating, swimming, wildlife viewing and ATV trails. There are other LTVA locations besides Imperial Dam.

YouTube

Related: Great video about nomad living, the best state to get a driver’s license and register your vehicle, health insurance, mail forwarding, etc. by Bob at Cheap RV Living: Where to Make your State Residence and How to Do it

