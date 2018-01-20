Life In The World’s Most Traveled Tiny House



Tiny House Expedition is the world’s most traveled tiny house. Since filming this story in Vancouver, this intrepid family have put many thousands more miles behind them and now have travelled over 40,000 (64,000km) miles in their 20′ (6m) tiny house on wheels.

One of the greatest things about a tiny house on wheels is that it is able to travel. This film-making family takes full advantage of that fact and has built an incredible life for themselves on the road traveling as part of a community out-reach program, while also filming their documentary series, Living Tiny Legally.

“Living Tiny Legally is a 3 part educational docu-series. It provides an in-depth, inside look into how a handful of cities from all over the country are making legal tiny housing a reality.”

YouTube

Please subscribe. These channels are putting out fantastic, life changing/culture changing information.

–

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



