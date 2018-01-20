Krave the Adventure Bus barnwood kitchen

This kitchen popped up randomly in a search engine image search of skoolies (buses converted into tiny houses). I was immediately impressed with this extremely beautiful kitchen, and was very surprised to learn that it was built with reclaimed barnwood. It’s incredible that free, salvaged/recycled materials can be turned into a kitchen that looks so great.

Salvaged barnwood is often available for free in exchange for tearing down old buildings and cleaning up the building site. Check the wood carefully. Many times old barnwood is beyond use. Other times it can be a gold mine as in this case. Just for fun try a quick image search of ‘barnwood kitchen’ in your favorite search engine and you’ll see most kitchens built with barnwood are gray and rather dingy.

