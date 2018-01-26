Handmade House TV #2 “How much does a Handmade House cost?”



In this episode of the series Noah Bradley addresses the most popular question he gets with regard to Handmade Houses, most especially log homes… “How much does it cost?” It’s an important and reasonable question.

The internet, and the market place, are full of deceptions and misleading information when it comes to providing an answer. We all want to hear extremely low numbers, so be on alert when you do. In today’s episode Noah shares the challenges in price discovery and insights which help you discover the cost of your future home.

YouTube

–

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



Reddit

Print



Email

Pocket



