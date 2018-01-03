Alone Survival Winner Zachary Fowler on Survival Gear



Here it is, after all this time I’m finally going to show you all that I did on History’s Alone season 3 to win that $500K grand prize. This is going to be a re-enactment of my time on Alone season 3, but as if I did it here in Maine where I live. I’m going to build it all over again: all the shelters, etc. I used during my 87 days in Patagonia.

Not only is Zach very knowledgeable, his videos are fun to watch. Here’s how he built his shelter in Patagonia: Part 1

Part 2 on the clothes he used

