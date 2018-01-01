Posted on by Owen Geiger

$600 Earthbag Swimming Pool


This project goes to show how low cost materials and some hard work can create something very valuable and desirable. Contractor built swimming pools are very expensive – beyond the budget of most people.

Hello, my name is Everton and I live in Brazil. This job took 3 weeks and I filled 350 bags with the sand of the place with the help of 2 friends. We did not have any experience with the technique and it cost approximately R $2000,00 (US$600). The pool is 6m in diameter at the top and 5m at the bottom and 1.4m deep.

The impermeability does not appear in the video but at this stage I used a polyester mesh with polymer mortar. I did not use a chicken mesh and applied the plaster directly to the bags by sticking easily. I have tested the pool for several days and it is perfectly watertight. Everything seems to be extraordinarily strong.

YouTube
Compare to a pool with pond liner.