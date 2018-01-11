$15,000 DIY European Style Tiny House With Pizza Oven



This is one of the most amazing tiny houses ever. The interior is a true work of art. And the pizza oven is just… wow!

The Gypsy Mermaid is undoubtably one of the most creative and artistic tiny house builds that we have visited to date. There are features in this home that I didn’t believe to be possible in a tiny house such as a fully functional feature pizza oven right in the middle of the home which provides both ample warmth and amazing pizza!

This couple loves to travel and were greatly inspired by European style in their build, especially when it came to the interior decor of the home. The entire place was constructed by the couple as a DIY build for the unbelievable price of only $15,000, largely thanks to the amount of reclaimed materials that have gone into the tiny home’s construction.

