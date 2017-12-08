Super Easy Bread: How to Bake No-Knead Bread in a Toaster Oven



Bread making doesn’t get any easier than this… no mixer or bread machine (I’ll make it in a glass bowl with the handle end of a plastic spoon)… no-kneading (Mother Nature will do the kneading for me)… “hands-free” technique (that’s right… I won’t even touch the dough)… no shaping (I’ll let the “poor man’s Dutch oven” shape the loaf for me). It doesn’t get any easier than this.

No oven… no problem… you can bake no-knead bread in a toaster oven. For those with limited kitchens and those of you who don’t want to turn the oven on because it heats the house in the summer.

YouTube

I baked no-knead for several years using the more common recipe on the Internet. Steve, the artisan bread maker on YouTube, has refined the no-knead recipe and made it even easier. He shows how the same basic recipe can be used for traditional loaves, pizza crusts, rolls, French bread, raisin bread, cinnamon rolls, rye bread, etc. Steve has whole wheat recipes and cookbooks on his website No Knead Bread Central

–