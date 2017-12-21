Kauai Air-crete dome workshop



Dome Gaia workshop held on Kauai fall 2017 for teaching the building of inexpensive, durable, quick-built structures suitable for agriculture structures or living. Rob Cruz and Gabriel De La Cruz discussion.

YouTube

One of the comments below the video said their previous project in Hawaii failed. This shows how important it is to have a thorough understanding of the building process. Do the research to learn as much as possible, and get hands-on experience at a workshop if possible.

Also, a reminder that we encourage minimal use of Portland cement and other energy intensive materials. In this case you could use magnesium cement instead of Portland, and reduce or eliminate rebar. Even better in my opinion is to use simpler, more natural materials such as earth, scoria, recycled wood, etc.

Related: aircrete being used to build a rocket mass heater.

–